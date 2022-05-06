The Kardashians plan for kids to take over family’s nearly $3B empire

The Kardashian-Jenner family is already planning for the grandchildren to take over their $3billion empire, reported The Sun.

The world’s one of the most influential families owns several popular brands including Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics, baby and skin brands, Kim Kardashian’s Skims, Khloe’s Good American, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kourtney’s Poosh and Rob’s Arthur George.

The outlet reported that the reality stars have “filed various trademarks for their children.”

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul filed five trademarks for her daughter’s name Stormi Webster in February 2019.

The first trademark includes toy products, such as, “Toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, electronic action toys...”

The second trademark covers “advertising” and “endorsement services” to promote the goods such as “apparel, apparel accessories, toys, sporting goods, beauty products, cosmetics, skincare and fragrances.”

The Third covers “Non-medicated skin care preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams...”

The fourth includes “Bottoms as clothing, coats, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, jumpers, loungewear, rompers, scarves, shirts, sweaters...” while the fifth trademark covers “appearances by a celebrity.”

The publication also reported that Kim’s four kids and Rob’s daughter all have the same trademarks as Kylie’s daughter.

Khloe, on the other hand, filed for the True & Khloe trademark in January 2020, covering, “Retail store services featuring gifts, apparel, apparel accessories, cosmetics, skincare, beauty products, bath and shower products, hair care and hair styling products...”

Another one is for “travel cases” and “bath products, body sponges and loofah sponges, bathroom caddies…"