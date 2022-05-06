Simon Cowell will marry fiancée Lauren Silverman in June: Source claims

File Footage

Simon Cowell is all set to say 'I do' as a source revealed that he will finally tie the knot with fiancée Lauren Silverman next month in London.

An insider spilled to The Sun that the music mogul does not want to delay the nuptials now after previously criticising marriage as an “outdated and shackling institution”.

The source said, “Simon cannot wait to have Lauren as his wife and didn’t see the point in delaying it.”

“He has taken charge of the planning and the date has been set for June,” the insider revealed.

The publication further shared, "The ceremony is going to take place in London, with their son Eric front and centre, naturally.”

“Simon and Lauren are looking forward to coming together with their family and friends to tie the knot,” the source continued.

The Britain's Got Talent judge got engaged to Silverman in January 2022 after the couple went public with their relationship in 2013 and welcomed a son, Eric, in 2014.



