Drew Barrymore puts up a ‘happy, cheerful’ face at Power of Women event

Drew Barrymore has recently attended the Variety's Power of Women event last night in New York where she appeared "cheerful and confident", days after being compelled to issue an apology for joking about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial.



At the event, Barrymore dazzled in a floral ensemble which she complemented it with natural make-up, pendant earrings and pink pumps that added a pop of colour to the whole look.

The 46-year-old could be seen posing for the cameras and even fraternising with Camila Cabello and Queen Latifah at the star-studded occasion.

To note, the event was organised to honour the women of Hollywood who have made an impact through their humanitarian endeavours and professional achievements.

The Never Been Kissed star also made a powerful speech at the event, in which she praised those who “prioritise action over words”.

Interestingly, last week when the actress posted an apology video on her social media handle, fans came in support of her, insisting that she was not “in the wrong and shouldn’t have had to apologise” for her remarks on the trial.

One fan commented, “Drew Barrymore having to apologise for saying the Depp/Heard trial is crazy is really stupid and a waste.”

Another chimed in, “Was she not allowed to comment on the #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial at all? Why not? Everyone else is”