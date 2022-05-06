Jessica Biel reveals Justin Timberlake performed classic songs with his band on her 40th birthday

Jessica Biel says Justin Timberlake surprised her with ‘amazing’ party on birthday

Jessica Biel shared details of her surprise birthday party where Justin Timberlake performed classic songs with his band.



During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor gushed over her husband as she shared details of her ‘amazing’ birthday bash.

The Total Recall actor said, “He surprised me. He threw me such an amazing party. He flew his band in and he performed for me.”

“I will go head-to-head with anybody but I am his number one fan,” the 40-year-old star added.

Biel continued: “Who do I wanna see on my birthday? Him and his band. And he performed all covers from our time together. So, like, everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway. Gosh, it just goes on and on!”

Earlier, the actor talked to Access Hollywood about her 10-year marriage with the Palmer actor, saying she really feels proud of their bond.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” she had told the outlet, “I just feel really proud of it.”

Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007 and got married in October 2012. The couple shares two sons, Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2.