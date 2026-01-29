Paris Hilton fires back at 'nepo baby' claims backlash

Paris Hilton is clearing the "nepo baby" label attached to her as she declared that she built her own empire.

The DJ and entrepreneur, who is the daughter of Rick and Kathy Hilton, told US Weekly that she built her career through hustle, not on her parents' fortune.

"I haven’t gotten anything since I was 18," she insisted.

Her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, who is known for his international hotel chains run under his surname, gave 97 percent of his fortune in charity, via DailyMail.

"I’ve been working since I was 16. I did everything on my own," Paris detailed.

The Simple Life alum, who is a mom of two kids, was asked about how much she is going to support her kids.

"If you spoil your children, you will destroy them. That’s something my husband and I talk about," she said of her husband, Carter Reum. "We want to give them the most beautiful life and make them happy, but we also want to instill a work ethic."

The outlet further inquired about her opinion on whether money brings happiness. Paris responded, "It does because I’ve worked so hard, and success has always been a driving force for me. [After] going to those (boarding) schools, I made a promise that I was going to become so successful that no one could ever tell me what to do again. So I really see it as freedom."

She added, "I’m very privileged [to have come] from a family where I’ve been able to learn so much from such incredible businessmen and women."

"But I’ve seen a lot of people who come from prestigious families, and… they’ve never worked a day in their life, and I’ve seen how unhappy they are. They have no fulfillment in life because they’re just handed everything."