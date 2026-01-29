Stephen Colbert reveals unexpected dream guest ahead of ‘Late Show’ finale

Stephen Colbert is sharing his dream guest he wants to invite on his late-night talk show before it ends.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host recently made a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and revealed the dream guest he has thought to call on his own show.

Colbert said his dream guest is Pope Leo while calling him "American Pope."

This prompted Meyers to remind Colbert that he met "the last pope" in June 2024, while he was on a getaway to Rome.

According to Meyers, Pope Francis would not have been a "good talk-show guest."

"Any pope's pretty good," Colbert quipped.

"New pope's the one you want," Meyers said jokingly.

"Of course, American Pope, Chicago Pope. Of course you want the new pope," Colbert continued, insisting that Pope Francis "would have been an infallible talk-show guest."

"This is good that you did not meet the pope, because this attitude... this attitude does not go across in the Apostolic Palace. Those Swiss guards would take that halberd and just take you down. In their big pantaloons and everything," he added.

On Tuesday, January 27, Colbert announced that his show is slated to end in May 2026.