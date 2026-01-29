Rob Schneider, wife Patricia part ways after 15 years of marriage

Rob and Patricia Schneider have parted ways after nearly 15 years of marriage.

As per The Sun, Patricia quietly filed for divorce from the Grown Ups star in December 2025, citing the marriage is "irretrievably broken, and there is no possibility of reconciliation."

For those unversed, Rob and Patricia Schneider exchanged vows in April 2011, in Beverly Hills. At the time, the SNL star shared a statement on social media, calling his wedding day "the happiest day of my life."

"Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family," he penned. "We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon."

Although the pair was largely private about their romance, Patricia paid a heartfelt homage to the 62-year-old comedian on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021.

"10 years and counting!!!! No one is funnier than you husbando. Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre," the film producer penned on Instagram.

It is pertinent to note that Rob and Patricia Schneider have two daughters, Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 9.

The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo actor is also a father to singer Elle King, 36, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, London King.