Bruce Springsteen responds to Minneapolis unrest with new song

Bruce Springsteen has released a new song responding to unrest in Minneapolis. The track, titled Streets of Minneapolis, dropped on Wednesday, January 28.

The 76-year-old musician said the song was written and recorded within days and described it as a reaction to what he called state violence in the city. Springsteen dedicated the track to Minneapolis' residents, immigrant communities, and the memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

He announced the release on Instagram with a black-and-white cover art that showed a crowd of protest signs reading “ICE OUT.” In the caption, Springsteen said the song was created in response to events unfolding in the city. He ended the message with, “Stay free.”

The lyrics paint a bleak picture of Minneapolis as Springsteen sings about smoke-filled streets and clashes between protesters and authorities. He references rubber bullets, gunfire, and heavy law enforcement presence.

ICE is also name-dropped as an extension of federal power, and its mission is openly questioned in the song.

With the chorus centered on resistance and remembrance, Springsteen sings about standing up for the city and for immigrants living within it. He vows that the names of those who died will not be forgotten. Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse whose death has fueled public anger, is directly referenced in the lyrics.

The song also echoes lines from the US national anthem, which Springsteen cited as a show of protest rather than celebration.