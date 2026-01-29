Dove Cameron spills messy proposal details: 'oversized shirt, no makeup'

Dove Cameron is sharing some rare insights into her intimate proposal by fiancé Damiano David.

The 30-year-old actress recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed some behind-the-scenes moments when the Italian singer popped the question.

The pair got engaged last year in October but kept the news under wraps until the start of 2026.

While showing off her diamond ring on camera, Dove revealed that Damiano designed her ring himself.

"He did such a beautiful job. He helped design it so I feel like, especially touched and it's so perfect," she praised.

Show host, Jimmy Fallon, asked if she was aware of the proposal before. Dove shared that she knew Damiano was designing her ring as he told her himself.

"He was like, 'I'm designing the ring.' And then he was like, 'The ring is done.' So, I knew," she admitted with a laugh.

Jimmy chimmed in," So, any day now this could happen. You let me know when you're ready bud!"

But the actress revealed she was not aware when he was going to propose, and revealed she was not even in the best version of herself when Damiano popped the question.

"It was a day that I like never could have projected. We were packing and I'm the worst version of myself when I'm packing," she shared the details, recalling she was wearing an oversized shirt in wet hair and had "no makeup" put on at the time.