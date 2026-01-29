Emma Heming Willis says Bruce and their daughters are thriving after major change

Emma Heming Willis has opened up about a difficult but necessary decision her family made while navigating Bruce Willis’ battle with frontotemporal dementia.

The actress, model, and businesswoman shared the update in a recent episode of Conversations with Cam, hosted by Cameron Oaks Rogers, where Emma explained why Bruce moved into what the family calls their “second home.”

She first called the choice painful and a slow one to make. She said it was driven by safety, stability, and long-term well-being. “Caregivers are faced with really hard decisions, and we have to do what is the best for our family, what's the safest for our person.”

Emma said their daughters, Mabel Ray, 15, and Evelyn Penn, 11, were central to the decision. As Bruce’s condition progressed, everyday life became more restricted.

“Bruce wouldn't want his two young daughters to be clouded by his disease. I know that,” she explained. “They weren't having sleepovers, play dates. We weren't inviting people over … it was a really hard time.”

The new arrangement, she explained, created balance. Bruce now lives in a home equipped to support him around the clock.

“Our children are thriving, and so is Bruce, and that is the most important,” she said. “We are over there all the time. It is our second home, and it's a place where we make memories, and that house supports Bruce's every need, 24/7, and our other home, where our kids are, now they're supported, now their needs are met, and that's worked so well for us.”

Bruce’s family publicly shared his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023. The condition affects speech, behavior, and personality, and can also cause motor difficulties. Emma said Bruce is still physically present, even as the disease advances. She emphasised that the family has learned to adapt alongside him.

Emma also addressed why she chose to be open about the move. She wanted other caregivers to feel seen. “I just wanted someone else to feel seen and validated in that,” she continued.

“I knew that it was going to be met with either support and love, as well as criticism and judgment, but what I know is that dementia plays out differently for everybody. And if you aren’t on the front lines of it, day in, day out, 24/7, you don't get a say, and you don't get a vote.”

Emma added that caregivers need support, not judgment. She said self-doubt already comes with the role.