Nicki Minaj shows off Trump Gold Card after heavily praising US President

Nicki Minaj has drawn attention online with a photo of a Trump Gold Card posted shortly after publicly defending US President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the Trump Accounts Summit.

The post came hours later, showing the image on X with a brief caption, “Welp.” The photo appeared to be taken the same day as her white coat and monochrome nails were quite prominent, the same look she wore to the event earlier that day.

Minaj then followed up with more details, turning down speculation that the card meant simple residency status.

In a second post, she said she was in the process of finalising citizenship paperwork and credited the US president and a petition for making it possible. She also claimed the Trump Gold Card was issued at no cost.

The White House also reposted Minaj’s original image with a short message and a link to the Trump Gold Card website.

According to the site, the Trump Gold Card is a visa program based on an applicant’s ability to be beneficial to the United States. The process includes a $15,000 nonrefundable Department of Homeland Security processing fee.

Applicants undergo extensive background checks and vetting. Those approved must also provide a $1 million “gift” as evidence of their value to the country. Successful applicants receive lawful permanent resident status under EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories.

The same day, Minaj dubbed herself Trump’s “number one fan” and filmed a TikTok together after marking her attendance at the summit. She is expected to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to Trump-affiliated accounts.