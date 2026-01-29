Kim Kardashian defends controversial Christmas gift for her kids

Kim Kardashian is justifying her decision to gift her children puppies for Christmas.

One month after surprising each of her four children, including North, 12; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 6, with a puppy, Kim opened up about how the new additions, along with two older dogs, have influenced daily life.

“These Pomeranians are so tiny,” Kim began in a recent appearance on Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. “It’s a handful, but it’s taught my kids in the last few weeks so much responsibility.”

She noted that North even travels with her pup, Uzi, and keeps the dog in her room at all times. Khloé added, “I do love that Chi cleans up after her dog. She’s not great at it, but she does it.”

Kim initially faced criticism after posting photos of the new puppies on Instagram, with some accusing her of treating them like toys.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk also called it “a damn shame” and encouraged the family to support shelters or volunteer programs instead.

Despite the backlash, Kim shared videos a week later showing her children interacting with the Pomeranians.