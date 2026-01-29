Teyanna Taylor reveals Beyonce's blunt lessons: 'Don't take it personal'

Teyanna Taylor is spilling two cents Beyonce gave her.

In a recent chat with People, the All's Fair actress revealed the wise words of the Single Ladies hitmaker that have stuck with her.

Beyonce told Teyanna to keep a firm “believe” in herself, “keep investing” in herself and "don't take" certain things "personal" in the industry.

As Beyonce and Teyanna for more than two decades, the 35-year-old actress has gained some valuable lessons from the Grammy-winning artist throughout the years.

"I definitely came in the business at a time where I went into everything with my heart, and I didn't understand certain things, and I would go to her and she's just like, 'Don't take it personal.' My mom would tell me the same thing," she told the outlet

Teyanna admitted it these two cents that she has kept for "the long haul because I didn't know that certain things would be isolating where you would feel like, 'Oh s***, in order for it to be done the way I see it in my head, I'm going to have to do this s*** myself," she noted.

She further noted the valuable lesson Beyonce gave her about money, "The majority of your money [is] going toward everybody you had to pay to bring your vision to life. Every single check ain't going to hit your pocket, and that's only if you truly believe in yourself. Believing in yourself is investing in yourself — and she taught me that."