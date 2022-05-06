Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp ‘hated’ James Franco, says he attacked her during flight

Amber Heard claimed that her ex-husband Johnny Depp once assaulted her for working with fellow actor James Franco.

The actress took to the stand for a second day on Thursday in the defamation suit filed by Depp, who accused her of falsely alleging he abused her.

The Aquaman actress claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s jealousy grew and his hatred led to fights between them when she worked with Franco during their relationship.

Heard, 36, first worked alongside Franco in the 2008 comedy Pineapple Express. Then, while engaged to Depp, 58, she reunited with the 127 Hours actor to star in the 2015 crime drama The Adderall Diaries.

During her testimony, she claimed that Depp was mad at her for taking the job with Franco. “He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past, since we had done Pineapple Express together," she said.

"He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had, if I had a kissing scene," Heard said.

Recalling Depp’s assault on a cross-country flight in 2014, Heard said that on an airplane from Boston to Los Angeles, his jealousy led him go mad and react harsh on me.

"He just kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor," she said. "No one said anything. No one did anything. It's like you could hear a pin drop on that plane," she said through tears.

“You could feel the tension. But nobody did anything. ... I felt so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people,” she claimed.