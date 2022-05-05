Queen expected to be 'flooded' with 'problems' ahead of Jubilee celebrations

The Queen is expected to be overburdened with "problems" of constituent nations ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to historian Hugo Vickers as the Queen will celebrate 70 years since taking the throne in 1952, she will have to deal with issues pertaining from other leaders of the Commonwealth.

Speaking to Express he said, "She has always said at Commonwealth conferences that she feels like a doctor."

"Because she sees four prime ministers in the morning and four in the afternoon and they all come in and tell her their problems.

"They love it. They go out of some meetings very excited.

"She has tremendous drawing power. Again, look at [US President Donald] Trump, he couldn’t wait to come here and be photographed with her.

"I don’t think he would have been terribly excited if it was President Blair or President Brown. It has a huge magic."