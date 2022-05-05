Kendall Jenner puts on a racy display in hotel room snap after glamming up Met Gala 2022

Supermodel Kendall Jenner went topless as she tugged on towel for sultry hotel room snaps after glamming up the Met Gala 2022 in New York City with her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

The 26-year-old model risked a serious wardrobe malfunction when she almost went topless in her hotel room, teasing fans by pulled down her sheer white towel from her shoulders in a saucy snap.

Jenner had just enjoyed glamming up the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022, which takes place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art every year.

Kylie Jenner's sister might have departed the glitzy Vogue fashion event, but she still looked radiant and dolled up for the camera in the hotel photo.

The fashionista shot a sultry stare down the lens with her wavy brunette locks flowing behind her.

Kendall looked smashing with her glowing skin and face full of makeup, not to mention her blonde eyebrows. She donned tight white top to highlight her toned body.