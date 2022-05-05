Prince Harry likely to miss Queen's Jubilee events

Prince Harry is likely to miss the Queen's Jubilee celebrations after it was announced the Duke will be taking part in a polo season when the majority of activities take place.



The Duke of Sussex will play the rest of the 12 goal polo season at Santa Barbara with his Los Padres teammates, Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie has claimed.



Scobie, author of The Finding Freedom, has explained that Harry will participate in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge between May 9th-15th, Lisle Nixon Cup from May 20th-29th as well as the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit which runs June 3rd-19th.



The schedule has sparked controversy as the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit starts the same weekend as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events.



Royal blogger Gert's Royals points out the timing appears to show that Harry won’t be returning to the UK to join his family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

The event occurs on June 2, just one day prior to Harry’s last polo leg commencing in Montecito.

Trooping the Colour, also known as the Queen’s birthday parade, sees over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians coming together.

The event sees the parade begin at the Palace before moving down The Mall towards Horse Guard's Parade, where they will be joined by members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

The event will conclude with a traditional RAF fly-past, watched by the Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Last week, Prince Harry played a polo match with his close friend Nacho Figueras while Meghan Markle watched on. The game was played at Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club for the annual Harry East Memorial Tournament in Montecito, where the Sussexes reside.

