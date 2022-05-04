Dave Chappelle’s show branded ‘crazy’ after an attacker invades the stage

Comedian Jimmy Carr has branded Dave Chappelle’s show as ‘crazy’ after an allegedly armed man invaded the stage on Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old comedian stepped on the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as a part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

However, the staggering moment left the attendees shook when a man armed with a knife ran past the security to get on the stage.

Reacting to the incident, Carr dropped a selfie with Chappelle while writing, "The Hollywood Bowl show with the legendary David Chappelle was crazy. Just happy everyone's ok.”

During the event, Chappelle thanked Jamie Foxx who helped security detain the attacker.

Chappelle said, “I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time. This guy is a genius, we’ve got to protect him at all times, man. This is what it’s about."