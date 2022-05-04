Kim Kardashian shares her true feelings as she wears Marilyn Monroe gown at Met Gala

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian evoked American history at the annual Met Gala on Monday, donning the sparkling gold gown that Marilyn Monroe wore six decades ago when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with "Happy birthday, Mr. President."
Kardashian, her blonde hair in a tight bun, walked gingerly in the close-fitting dress as boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson held her hand on the red carpet. Davidson chose a black suit and sunglasses.
The star of "The Kardashians" said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks so she could wear the iconic dress that Monroe sported in 1962.
"It was such a challenge," Kardashian said. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit this."
Known for celebrities in over-the-top outfits, the Met Gala returned to its traditional date of the first Monday in May, just eight months after 2021's pandemic-delayed event in September. (Reuters)
