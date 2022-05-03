David Beckham birthday cake is ode to his love-filled family boat trips

David Beckham ringed in his 47th birthday alongside family Monday night.

The former footballer's brood got together to prepare an adorable cake for their daddy, paying an ode to their cruise rides.

In the adorable videos shared by wife Victoria Beckham on her Instagram stories, fans get an exclusive look at the Beckham's house late-night celebrations for David.

"Dear Daddy We love you so much. Happy Birthday from Victoria, Brookyln, Romeo, Cruz and Harper," read the note on the sportsman's 'boat' birthday cake.

In another photo, David posed alongside his youngest offspring, Harper in a precious father-daughter moment.

Meanwhile, Victoria was in splits over an adorable detail on the cake. The famous couple's miniatures were spotted sunbathing on the deck of their boat as they affectionately held hands.

"Incase you missed this detail," captioned the former Spice Girl with a laughing emoticon.





Earlier, Victoria penned an affectionate note for her husband to mark the occasion.

"I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday," wrote the fashion designer.







