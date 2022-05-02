Kim Kardashian’s infamous curves seem to disappear in latest appearance

File Footage





Kim Kardashian walked the White House correspondent’s red carpet with beau Pete Davidson over the weekend and much to the surprise of her fans and followers, her infamous curves seemed significantly diminished.

As pointed out by a Twitter user, Kim’s famous backside, which has long been rumoured to be surgically enhanced, appeared to be slimmer as she sashayed down the red carpet in a stunning silver Balenciaga gown.

Several users pointed out that the ‘BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) era’ was now over if Kim was opting to ditch her enhanced backside.

Sharing a photo of Kim on the red carpet in the figure-hugging ensemble, a Twitter user commented: “Thank goodness. Hers was one of the worst I've ever seen.”

One other user said, “She looks amazing, she can do whatever she wants with her body.”