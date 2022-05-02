Prince Harry’s marriage lifted lid of ‘royal goldfish bowl’ unleashing ‘resentment of life’

File Footage

Royal experts weigh in on how Prince Harry’s frustrations with the “goldfish bowl” was unleashed after he tied the knot with Meghan Markle.



According to Express UK, this shocking claim has been made by royal commentator Ian Lloyd.

He began by admitting, “I think there’s something inside him that marriage has unleashed - a sort of resentment about what he did [...] and what life is like in the Royal Family.”

“I think had he not met Meghan, he would have carried on in this country, doing the Invictus Games and other sorts of avenues, but, perhaps, sort of increasingly unfulfilled.”

Before concluding he added, “I think had he not met Meghan, he would have carried on in this country, doing the Invictus Games and other sorts of avenues, but, perhaps, sort of increasingly unfulfilled.”