Hema Malini celebrates 42 years of togetherness with husband Dharmendra

Hema Malini said she 'truly feels blessed' as she celebrated her 42nd anniversary with husband Dharmendra.

Taking to Twitter, the Baghban star dropped a lovely picture with her husband exuding perfect couple goals.

She captioned the post, “Our wedding anniversary today. I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere!”

“I feel truly blessed,” the 73-year-old star added.

In the picture, Malini donned a beige coloured saree as Dharmendra wrapped his arm around her wearing a white shirt. The power couple has their beautiful smile on as they posed for the camera.

The couple’s daughter Esha Deol also wished their parents on the special day with another heart-warming picture.

“Happy wedding anniversary papa & mamma,” the actor wrote. “Stay blessed. Love you.”

Malini tied the knot with Dharmendra in 1980 and the duo shares two daughters together, Esha and Ahana Deol.

The 86-year-old Apne actor is also a father to two sons, Sunny Doel and Bobby Doel, and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta, from his previous marriage with Parkash Kaur.

Earlier, it was reported that Dharmendra was admitted to the ICU in the city of Mumbai due to a backache.

However, Malini confirmed on Twitter that the actor is back home and is on the road to recovery.