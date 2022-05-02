Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally find their ideal home in Los Angeles?

FileFootage

Jennifer Lopez, who has been house-hunting with her fiancé Ben Affleck for a while now, has seemingly found their ideal home in Los Angeles.



The Tender Bar actor was spotted at a home construction site in Bel Aire along with JLo on Sunday, reported Daily Mail.

The outlet also reported that the Justice League star also carried a pint bucket and wooden block to his soon-to-be love nest with On the Floor hitmaker.

Wearing a black halter top dress, Lopez looked stunning standing beside her fiance as her pair of gold hoops added glamour to her casual look.

Affleck, on the other hand, sported a navy tee, flaunting his buff arms and paired his top with blue jeans and light blue sneakers.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The sighting came after the famous pair's deal on another $55 million mansions couldn’t finalise.

The couple got engaged for the second time in April which marked 18 years of their first failed engagement in 2004.

Revealing the details of her proposal, the Hustlers star wrote in a newsletter shared on her website, “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?”

“Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she added.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, "Is that a yes?" I said YES of course that's a YES,” Lopez detailed.