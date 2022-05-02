Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: PTI approaches IHC after cases filed against Imran, top leadership

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday seeking the court’s intervention after a case was filed against the top party leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan over the Masjid-d-Nabvi incident.

Chief Justice Athar MInallah has directed his office to fix the petition for haring today.

The Faislabad police on Sunday registered a case against 150 people, including the PTI chairman, for allegedly harassing, hurling abuses, and sloganeering against the Pakistani delegation led by PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Masjid-e-Nabvi earlier this week.

Other accused named in the FIR included former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, former special assistant Shahbaz Gill, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Sahibzada Jahangir, British national Pakistani businessman Aneel Mussarat, Nabil Mussarat, Ejazul Haq, Umair Ilyas, Rana Abdul Sattar, Barrister Amir Ilyass, Gohar Jilani and others.

The case was registered against the suspects at the Madina Town police station on the complaint of a citizen, Muhammad Naeem. According to the FIR, two separate groups, a 150-member group from Pakistan and another group from London, had been sent to Saudi Arabia, who harassed the Pakistani pilgrims and stopped them from performing their religious rituals at Masjid-e-Nabvi.

In his petition, which will be heard by Chief Justice Athar MInallah, Fawad Chaudhry has requested the court to issue directives for bringing all cases on record and stop the agencies from violating the basic rights of the petitioner and his associates.

The petition also sought details on the basis of which cases were filed against the PTI leadership and requested an early hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was arrested by the police upon arrival from Saudi Arabia on Sunday and was presented before a local court today which granted a two-day physical remand.