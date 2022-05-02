Amber Heard planned op-ed like ‘publicity stunt’ for ‘Aquaman’ release: ‘Had to be perfect’

Amber Heard ‘planned out’ the release of her op-ed and intended for it to become a ‘publicity stunt’ to garner attention for the Aquaman release.
The conversation arose once Johnny Depp’s legal team began their examination.
Depp’s lawyer even asked, “Didn’t [Amber Heard] tell the ACLU that she wanted the op-ed to come out just after Aquaman was released?”
Mr Dougherty immediately chimed in at that point and admitted, “I believe that’s correct.”
He also testified, “I do recall that there was a conversation about the optimal timing for the op-ed piece.”
Depp’s lawyers utilized this testimony to explain Amber Heard’s alleged marketing ploy and explained how it was used to “boost” Ms Heard’s profile while Aquaman was still playing in theatres.
This was also allegedly intended for use in the box office, ultimately.
Bill Gates married Melinda in 1994 and the couple got divorced in 2021
Megan Thee Stallion was honoured with ‘the key to the city’ by Houston Mayor
Victoria Beckham offered fans a glimpse inside her gleeful time as a mother
Avril Lavigne has postponed shows due to the COVID-19 case
Kourtney Kardashian was spotted having a gleeful time with her fiancé Travis Barker in New York
Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March this year