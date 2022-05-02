Royal fans see striking resemblance between Prince William, Princess Charlotte

Royal fans can’t help but see the striking resemblance between Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte after the royal couple shared sweet photos of the princess on her seventh birthday.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday.
The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family's black cocker spaniel.
Fans flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes, and some started comparing the father-daughter duo.
One fan commented, “William’s mini me” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.
Another said, “I usually think she looks like The Queen but in this first one she resembles her dad.”
“Dady's twin,” commented another royal fan.
Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, father William and elder brother George.
Will Smith advised to see a therapist Oscars slap: Jada Pinkett's become talking point, says Marlon Wayans
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House correspondents’...
Rihanna stood backstage as she showed strong support for her beau A$AP Rocky on Saturday night
Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne perform 'Complicated' live in concert at Massey Hall in Toronto
According to the latest media reports, Dharmendra was admitted in the ICU but is recovering now
'That was a surreal bonus of lockdown,' said Joe Alwyn about his experience of working with Taylor Swift