Prince Harry starting new royal trend, family ‘won’t be like Queen’: Expert

File Footage

Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family in 2020 and his subsequent pursuit of several personal projects could usher in a new era for the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal author and photographer Ian Lloyd commented on the same in a recent chat with Express UK, saying that Harry’s slew of personal commitments after leaving his family for the US could start a new trend.

According to Lloyd: “The Queen, for instance, only had a few times when she was normal. She’s never had a sabbatical, never had a few years off, she never had maternity leave or anything like that.”

He went on to explain: “She’s never really had her own life; she’s never had a lot of time for herself. Whereas Harry’s got that opportunity.”

Lloyd then stated that the way the monarchy is going right now, “people won’t be like the Queen”.

“The Queen has been phenomenal because she has had this tremendous belief in duty and in what she does. I think increasingly the Royal Family – any Royal Family- would want to have personal fulfilment as well,” he concluded.

Lloyd’s comments come as Prince Harry wrapped up the Invictus Games in the Netherlands this month, and also has a personal memoir in the works.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan also have several entertainment deals with Meghan’s podcast on Spotify also coming out soon.