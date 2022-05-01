Travis Scott ripped for headlining at music festivals 'too soon' after tragic Astroworld

Netizens have been ripping Travis Scott as the rapper gears up to headline at huge venues of renowned festivals after Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper on Wednesday was revealed as the headline performer at Primavera Sound which is slated to kick off in Barcelona and will travel to other cities including Los Angeles and Sao Paulo.

However, fans were not impressed to see Scott included in the festival's lineup after people died in a bloody stampede during his Astroworld concert.

Taking to Reddit, netizens blasted Kylie Jenner's babies' daddy to express dissatisfaction with the announcement just six months after the fatal crowd surge.

“Disgusting. Also, I'm really surprised he's been insured for these events," one user wrote, reported The Sun.

Another agreed, "These festivals are brave. From a PR perspective, and by hoping that nothing horrible happens again on the day.”

“Is it me or does it just feel too soon? said another fan, while a fourth wrote, “I don’t feel he was sincere with his weird Instagram apology. Is he going to stop promoting people to go crazy at his concerts?”