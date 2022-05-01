Olivia Wilde holds Harry Styles rumours responsible for getting served legal papers

FileFootage

Olivia Wilde reportedly is of the view that Harry Styles' engagement rumours have something to do with her ex-partner Jason Sudekis serving her legal papers onstage at CinemCon.



The Booksmart actor was shocked when a brown envelope was handed over to her while she was talking about the new film Don't Worry Darling onstage in Las Vegas.

The new thriller, set to release on September 23, stars Wilde's now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The Sun reported that an insider revealed her thoughts on the happening, "Olivia was furious - she wants the focus to be on the film she’s worked so hard on, not on her personal life."

"She has no idea why it happened, but she suspects it could have something to do with the rumours she’s engaged to Harry," the insider dished.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Sudekis shared that he was not aware of his ex receiving the papers onstage.

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the outlet shared.