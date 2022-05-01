Prince William slams ‘disrespectful’ photographer sneaking around George, Charlotte, Louise

Prince William’s fierce protectiveness towards Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has just been laid bare by experts.

This news has been revealed by royal author and commentator Robert Jobson.

He explained to True Royalty's The Royal Beat, “When it comes to his family, he is a lion. He was out on the Sandringham estate when they were all having a bike ride.”

“A photographer was seen, the cameraman didn't have his camera out, but William went steaming over and really ripped him off and told him what he thought, and the police moved him on.”

“He is fiercely protective of his children and that's right. Everyone has their moments. You can't be this perfect couple all the time in public.”

“I think she [Kate Middleton] is the perfect foil to that having known him for 20 years. You can pretty much deal with the odd man mood.”