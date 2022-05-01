New book reveals Kate and William's romance nearly came to grief

As Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their wedding anniversary a new book said the couple's romance nearly came to grief and they almost did not marry.
According to the book, it was Carole Middleton who put William and Kate's relationship on track.
Prince William is the second in line to the British throne. He will become the king after his father Prince Charles.
Queen Elizabeth recently said Charles' wife Duchess Camilla will be the Queen consort when her son becomes the king.
Blake Lively's feature directorial debut project 'Seconds' will be produced under the Searchlight Pictures
Malaika Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous in recent social media snaps
The Rock posed with Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure in a viral TikTok video
Katie Holmes has gone public about her new romance with musician Bobby Wooten III
Zayn Malik won hearts with his new social media snap
Kriti Sanon stunned onlookers with her latest photos on social media