Sunday May 01, 2022
New book reveals Kate and William's romance nearly came to grief

By Web Desk
May 01, 2022
As Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their wedding anniversary a new book said the couple's romance nearly came to grief and they almost did not marry.

According to the book, it was Carole Middleton who put William and Kate's relationship on track.

Prince William is the second in line to the British throne. He will become the king after his father Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth recently said Charles' wife Duchess Camilla will be the Queen consort when her son becomes the king.