Meghan and Harry's children are being deprived of family roots say critics

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin has been a staunch opponent of Prince Harry since the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties.

She often appears on TV to discuss maters related to the British royal family.

The senior royal expert uses her social media to express her views against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On Saturday, she retweeted a post which accused Harry and Meghan of robbing their children of 'family roots'.

The tweet was a comment on a video that showed Queen's great grandchildren at the Windsor Castle.