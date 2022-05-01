Meghan and Harry's children are being deprived of family roots say critics

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin has been a staunch opponent of Prince Harry since the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties.
She often appears on TV to discuss maters related to the British royal family.
The senior royal expert uses her social media to express her views against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
On Saturday, she retweeted a post which accused Harry and Meghan of robbing their children of 'family roots'.
The tweet was a comment on a video that showed Queen's great grandchildren at the Windsor Castle.
Blake Lively's feature directorial debut project 'Seconds' will be produced under the Searchlight Pictures
Malaika Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous in recent social media snaps
The Rock posed with Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure in a viral TikTok video
Katie Holmes has gone public about her new romance with musician Bobby Wooten III
Zayn Malik won hearts with his new social media snap
Kriti Sanon stunned onlookers with her latest photos on social media