Priyanka Chopra praises Vir Das after attending his live show in LA: ‘Brave and Inspiring’

Priyanka Chopra paid a tribute to actor – comedian Vir Das after attending his live show in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, The White Tiger actor gave a shout out to the 42-year-old stand-up comedian as she dropped a series of pictures.

The global sensation captioned the post, “What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best!”

“Vir Das you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us!” PeeCee added.

Expressing his gratitude over the actor’s heartwarming tribute, Vir Das commented, “Thank you for coming! Thank you for opening all the doors for the rest of us.”

“And thank you for always being awesome and cool and funny! I admire you so much,” the comedian added.

In the first picture, Priyanka donned beige coloured track pants with same coloured top. She completed her look with an orange and yellow coloured jacket. The new mom had her hair tied in half pony as she wore white sneakers.

In the next photo, she can be seen interacting with the comedian. The other pictures included a candid shot of the actor, a selfie with her gang and a short video clip of Vir Das performing live.

