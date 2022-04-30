Julia Fox looks drop-dead gorgeous in Red Latex Crop Top

Julia Fox’s latest picture on social media is proof that she is a true fashionista.

The Uncut Gems actor stunned onlookers in a sultry red skintight latex crop top as she stepped out for a night out with friends at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 32-year-old actress looked out of this world as she paired the eccentric design with an artfully patterned mermaid skirt that cascaded down to the floor and included a modest train.

The statement piece was also complete with maroon, black, white, and navy prints.

Meanwhile, the Italian-born actress took to her Instagram to share her sizzling photos and left everyone mesmerized with her looks.

The endearing post has garnered massive likes and hearts within no time.



