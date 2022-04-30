Zayn Malik rules the internet with his latest monochrome picture

British singer Zayn Malik stunned onlookers as he unveiled his new look on Instagram and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



In the photo posted on the Facebook-owned app, Malik posted a monochrome picture of him showcasing his new rugged look which made us fall in love with him all over again.

Within a few hours of the post being shared, the oh-so-handsome photo had massive likes, with several fans flooding the comment with fire and red hearts emojis.

Have a look:

Not only this but there were people who called him 'Mr.president.' Another person said that he is giving very much founding father vibes.





