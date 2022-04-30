David Beckham enjoys early birthday celebrations with family, see pics

Former football star David Beckham will celebrate his 47th birthday on Monday, May 2.
Ahead of his birthday, the star player’s family organized a surprise, early celebration bash on Saturday. Beckham’s family gathered to help him mark the occasion over the Bank Holiday Weekend.
The Manchester United star spent quality time with his family including dad Ted, who sang happy birthday to him at Guy Ritchie's Lore of the Land pub in London's Fitzrovia.
David's wife Victoria, 48, shared a bunch of videos from the celebrations on her Instagram Stories remarking: 'Birthday dinner with family!!'
Sharing a picture of David and his father, the fashion mogul captioned it, 'The first of many birthday celebrations this weekend!!'
In the shared videos, David was seen blowing out a candle stuck into a donut.
Enjoying the happy family time, Victoria also posted the Beckham family's singing abilities as she quipped. 'And check out the Beckham's and the Adam's vocal talents!!!'
