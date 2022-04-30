Khloe Kardashian hilariously responds to Dwayne The Rock Johnson's comments on wax figures: 'I am crying'

American TV personality Khloe Kardashian cracked up over Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asking for a bigger butt on his wax figure after he noticed the reality star had a killer caboose.

The wrestler-cum-actor posed with Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure in a viral TikTok video.

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram Story Wednesday featuring Johnson’s TikTok video showing off the two figures.

Kim Kardashian's sister captioned: “Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock,”

“I am crying!!!” she wrote in another slide, adding, “They hooked me up.”

Johnson, 49, went viral after joking that he would have liked his wax figure to get the Kardashian treatment at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

“I gotta introduce you to my neighbor,” he said while posing for a selfie with Kardashian’s wax look-alike in his TikTok video.

“I mean, guys, look at that. We look kind of cool together, right?”

The “Red Notice” star then said he “only had one note” about something he would like to change.

“Wait a second,” he added while turning the camera back and forth from his figure’s butt to Kardashian’s. "I mean, guys, that’s amazing. Can we add a little bit more to my glutes? Give me some glutes like that!”

The “Jumanji” star wore a red polo, black slacks and black dress shoes, while his wax figure rocked a khaki vest and matching pants with a white button-down shirt.



Meanwhile, khloe Kardashian's wax figure wears a black lacy tank, light blue skinny jeans and black stilettos.