Katrina Kaif drops a throwback picture as she shares her love for oversized jackets

Katrina Kaif sent the internet into a meltdown with her adorable throwback picture from her younger days.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai star treated fans with a picture of herself donning an oversized jacket.

“Doing oversized even back then,” the Bollywood diva captioned the post.

In the photograph, the 38-year-old can be seen feeding two goats as a little girl. Katrina has her hair tied in a ponytail as she wore her denim jacket with ear rings.





The actor’s husband Vicky Kaushal could not help gushing over his wife in the picture as he dropped a heart on the photo.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Karishma Kapoor also reacted with hearts as the latter wrote in the comment section of the heart melting image, “Love it.”

“Adorable,” Shweta Bachchan expressed her views on the post.

Aced film director Farah Khan also dropped a comment, “How lovely is this.”

On the work front, Katrina will bless the big screen with her 3 new ventures titled Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.