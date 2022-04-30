Oprah Winfrey didn't miss ‘being around people’ during her 322 days at home due to COVID

Oprah Winfrey said she was in her house for 322 days after the world experienced the COVID 19 pandemic.

While promoting her new documentary The Color of Care in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the TV host said she ‘literally did not leave her house’ for almost a year.

"I didn't leave home for 322 days — literally did not leave the house," she told the outlet while revealing that what most surprised her about living in isolation "is how well I was able to adjust to the isolation and not being around other people."

She recalled, "I remember one point Gayle King said, 'Don't you just miss being around other people?' I go, 'not really.'”

Winfrey explained: "And I think it's because every day, I was in an audience of 350 people twice a day [when on The Oprah Winfrey Show], so I've had shaking hands and autographs and selfies, and lots of attention, and exposure to being around a lot of people.”

"I was able to be with myself in a way that I haven't been able to for years, because usually, even if I take time off for myself, I'm thinking about what is the next thing to come," she added.

"Overall, I was able to adjust because I have the ability and really strong sense of being in this present moment and living this moment without having to worry about the next.”

She further added, "You can do that when you don't have to worry about where your next paycheck is coming from. I didn't have to worry about, 'Am I going to have rent? Am I going to be able to get food? Am I going to be able to keep the lights on and am I going to be able to take care of my children?'”

The 68-year-old was inspired by such thoughts and the story of COVID-19 victim Gary Fowler that she made the documentary focusing on the racial inequities in the healthcare system.