Justin Bieber talks of newfound ‘emotional clarity’: ‘It feels really good’

Justin Bieber reflected on his mental health woes in a candid chat and compared his experiences on the Justice tour with those of the past.

During the course of his interview with Access Hollywood, the singer weighed his Justice tour experiences with all others.

There he admitted, “This tour has been the most enjoyable tour of them all.”

Finally, “I feel like I have clear vision for what the objective is, and I feel like I'm the most emotionally stable. I feel like I have so much support.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “I feel like I am in a place where I'm going to really be able to sustain and have longevity. It feels really good.”

This interview comes shortly after Hailey Bieber's health scare took Hollywood by storm.