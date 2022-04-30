Justin Bieber spills the beans on ‘inspiration behind great music’

Justin Bieber fawns over the love his has for his ‘greatest inspiration’ Hailey Bieber and her help in helping him create ‘good music’.

The singer gushed over the 28-year-old model during promotional interviews for his new single Honest.

The interview with SiriusXM’s Pandora NOW featured some candid admissions about the singer’s inspiration and motivation.

He attributed it all to Hailey and was quoted saying, “I think relationships for anybody are, they’re hard to navigate, you know, it’s a constant, you know, dance, if you will.”

“And yeah, I think being inspired by my relationship has, you know, definitely produced some, some great music and, you know, sometimes you get out that writer’s block or whatever.”

“But you know, I said it before, but love is kind of like the foundation of life and love being the foundation of like, kind of like my music in general.”

“So, like it’s important to me that like, I’m singing about kind of what I’m living first kind of deal,” he added.

“Like, you know, for me, I was talking to Hailey this morning. It’s like, she’s my priority before anything else. So just being on the same page with her is kind of like the main thing.”