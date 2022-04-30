Kylie Jenner sheds light on how she’s losing 60lb baby weight after pregnancy

Kylie Jenner gets candid about her tactics to lose post-pregnancy baby weight after having her second child.
The reality TV star and beauty mogul announced the news on Instagram Stories with a boomerang video on Friday, April 29th.
The story features a peek at Kylie’s gym session on a treadmill.
“Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy,” the star even wrote atop the video.
However, she claims to be “down” to 40lbs already and her secret to shedding the baby weight is just a combination of “trying to be healthy and patient.”
The makeup mogul also shared insight into what’s helped her throughout the process and added, “walking/pilates” is “my favorite combo” during high cardio days.
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have reportedly got engaged after two years of dating
Gigi and Bella Hadid brought glamor on the red carpet of Prince's Trust Gala 2022 in New York City
Blac Chyna wanted to redo her testimony after claiming she had felt triggered by the Kardashian-Jenner family's lawyer
The alleged woman said that Zara Phythian threatened her on phone, saying 'Don't come back. I'm burning all your stuff'
Johnny Depp’s bodyguard Malcolm Connolly testified on Thursday
Indian singer Kanika Kapoor on April 28 unveiled her rendition of Boohey Barian