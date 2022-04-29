Blac Chyna’s request to redo her testimony denied in Kardashian-Jenner case

The judge has denied Blac Chyna’s request to redo her testimony in her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family on Thursday.

Chyna, born Angela White, wanted to redo her testimony after saying she had felt triggered by the Kardashian-Jenner family's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, who showed the model’s naked pictures during her initial cross-examination.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued in court that seeing the intimate snaps – which were included in the 2017 restraining order request she filed against Rob Kardashian – affected Chyna’s testimony.

Judge Gregory Alarcon refused to grant Chyna’s request to take the stand again. He said that the plaintiff has already taken the stand for a total of 11 hours and had plenty of time to raise other issues and concerns.

The model, 33, has sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for $100 million over defamation and accused them of having the second season of her reality show Rob & Chyna canceled.