Amber Heard failed to donate $7million Johnny Depp divorce money to charities

File Footage

Amber Heard was proven to have lied about donating $7 million divorce settlement that she received from Johnny Depp in 2016 to charities, reported People magazine on Thursday.

After Depp and Heard settled their divorce in 2015, Heard had publicly vowed that she would split and donate the settlement money between two charities, ACLU and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

However, the general counsel at the ACLU, Terence Dougherty, said in a video deposition that Heard never donated her pledged $3.5 million to the organisation.

Dougherty claimed that only $1.3 million of the promised $3.5 million was received by the organisation, including a donation from Depp himself in Heard’s name.

According to Dougherty, Heard paid $350,00 directly, and the organisation later received a $100,000 cheque from Depp. They also received $500,00 from a donor-advised Vanguard fund and $350,000 from a donor-advised fund at Fidelity.

Dougherty also claimed that they believed the $500,000 donation came from Elon Musk.

Depp’s lawyers, during the deposition, asked Dougherty “She has not donated $3.5 million as of today to the ACLU, true?" to which they replied: “True.”

It was also revealed that the Tesla CEO handled the donations on behalf of Heard, and also explained in a 2016 email to ACLU that the payments would be made over a 10-year period.

Dougherty was also asked to comment on why Musk was “representing this on behalf of Ms. Heard,” to which he said “because the Tesla CEO had a prior relationship with the organization.”

When the organisation reached out to Heard in 2019 to ask for a payment, they “We learned that she was having financial difficulties," Dougherty said.

Dougherty’s testimony proved that Heard had lied in a UK court in 2020 when she said that she had donated the settlement amount to the organisations; Depp lost that trial.



