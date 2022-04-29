Lizzo reveals texting to BTS’ J-Hope: ‘He’s a great texter, expressive’

Lizzo left BTS Army jaw-dropped with her recent confessions as the singer recently revealed that she’s been texting to J-Hope.

During her appearance on the Audacy podcast, the American singer-rapper bragged about her friendship with the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper.

“I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting,” she shared before adding, “He’s a great texter, expressive.”

“He does not leave you unread. If it’s been awhile since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologises for how long it’s taken,” she added.

Moreover, the About Damn Time singer also showered praise on the South Korean pop band. “I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans,” she said.

“I feel the same way and they genuinely have just a pure, positive energy all the time,” Lizzo added.

Spilling beans on her potential collaboration with the Butter hitmakers, she said, “I have to be careful because their fans are fierce! But absolutely, I would just say [I’d like to collaborate with BTS]. I would love to.”