Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stay as far away as possible’ from frail Queen

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to ‘stay as far away as possible’ from Queen Elizabeth amid concerns surrounding her declining health.



Richard Eden, the Daily Mail's diary editor made this plea against the couple.

He spoke of it to the Mail's talk show, Palace Confidential and was quoted saying, "I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not.”

“What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen’s amazing long reign, instead it’s sort of becoming this saga or will-they-won’t-they-come?"

Even fellow editor Richard Kay chimed in and admitted, “I think it’s tragic for her. The last thing she wants is these ongoing, bitter rows with her own grandchildren and the family.”

“They had so much trouble in the 1990s which they had hoped they had put behind them, but this is somehow even worse and it must be enormously difficult for her and quite despairing.”