Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ for deals: ‘They’re scrambling!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for ‘consistent scrambling’ over brand deals, collaborations and paychecks.



This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown.

She was quoted telling the Washington Post Live, “They're now having to scramble for the deals in the way that anybody who is a celebrity in the platformless universe has to do.”

Plus “Netflix isn't doing so well, are they going to renew that contract?”

“I think it's a very hard task to keep that. If you're a royal, there's no time stamp on it and you can be as boring as you want for years and year and still you've going to have big things coming your way.”