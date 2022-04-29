Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ for deals: ‘They’re scrambling!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for ‘consistent scrambling’ over brand deals, collaborations and paychecks.
This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown.
She was quoted telling the Washington Post Live, “They're now having to scramble for the deals in the way that anybody who is a celebrity in the platformless universe has to do.”
Plus “Netflix isn't doing so well, are they going to renew that contract?”
“I think it's a very hard task to keep that. If you're a royal, there's no time stamp on it and you can be as boring as you want for years and year and still you've going to have big things coming your way.”
Rihanna is reportedly feeling ‘extremely distressed’ ahead of her baby’s birth
Lizzo left BTS Army jaw-dropped with her recent confessions
Princess Beatrice addressed the World Dyslexia Assembly
Kate Middleton did not expect a press conference at the private engagement
William and Kate birth charts compared by astrologer
The engagement of Prince William to Middleton was announced on 16th November 2010.