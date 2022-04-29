Prince Charles meets representatives of World Jewish Relief

Prince Charles spent time today with staff who have been key in delivering support to Ukraine, including reps from World Jewish Relief.
According to the British media, WJR has helped over 25,000 Ukrainians, supplying 332 tonnes of aid, 55,000 food and hygiene packs and 8million doses of medicine.
Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine has displaced more than three million people.
Thousands of people have been killed and many others injured in the war.
Camila Cabello says ‘mental health is real’ and ‘being honest’ will help overcome anxiety
'This #LaalSinghChaddha filter is as sweet as the journey I've had while shooting for the film,' wrote Kareena Kapoor
Britney Spears announced that she would no longer be active on social media due to her pregnancy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept their baby shower out of limelight with no-phone policy
Chris Rock posted on his social media for the first time after Will Smith slap
Cate Blanchett is the latest celebrity to react to Elon Musk's multi-billion pounds takeover of Twitter