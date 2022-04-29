Prince Charles meets representatives of World Jewish Relief

Prince Charles spent time today with staff who have been key in delivering support to Ukraine, including reps from World Jewish Relief.

According to the British media, WJR has helped over 25,000 Ukrainians, supplying 332 tonnes of aid, 55,000 food and hygiene packs and 8million doses of medicine.



Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine has displaced more than three million people.

Thousands of people have been killed and many others injured in the war.



