Lil Nas X hints at potential collaboration with The Wiggles

Lil Nas X wants children's supergroup, The Wiggles to join him on the upcoming ‘Long Live Montero’ tour.

The Old Town Road singer, 23, took to Twitter and revealed that he would like to go on the road with the Hot Potato hitmakers.

“trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. I will keep you guys updated,” the MONTERO singer tweeted.

The Wiggles were quick to respond to his idea, replying: “We’re ready to wiggle with you!”

Lil Nas, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, announced his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour earlier this week.

The tour is slated to begin on September 6 in Detroit before continuing along to Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more.

The Wiggles, on the other hand, recently topped Australia’s annual Hottest 100 countdown with a cover of Tame Impala‘s Elephant.